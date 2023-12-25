Indian student in US stranded after Lyft driver flees with her luggage on the way to airport: ‘Help me get home’

An Indian student in the US has claimed she was abandoned on a Boston road after a Lyft driver fled with her belongings. Shreya Verma, a student at Harvard University Graduate School of Design, has taken to LinkedIn to narrate her ordeal. The Cambridge resident claimed the cab driver cancelled the ride midway and left with her luggage while she was on her way to Logan International Airport for a flight to India. Shreya Verma claimed the cab driver cancelled the ride midway and left with her luggage while she was on her way to Logan International Airport for a flight to India (Shreya Verma/LinkedIn)

The driver allegedly took her passport, VISA, OPT/EAD Card, and electronics. Shreya said it resulted in a loss of $30,000.

“I have been actively seeking assistance from Lyft customer service, but unfortunately, crucial driver details remain elusive, compounding the challenges I am already facing. I implore Lyft to promptly contact the driver, urging the immediate return of my belongings. Equally important is providing the necessary ride details to the Cambridge Police Department, as it is critical for the ongoing legal proceedings,” Shreya wrote on LinkedIn.

Shreya added that she is actively engaged with the Cambridge Police Department and the The Corporation of the City of Cambridge, “lack of pertinent information is hindering progress.” She added, “The mandated legal procedures, involving subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants, are proving to be time-consuming and emotionally taxing.”

“The apparent lack of empathy in Lyft response is disheartening. As a loyal customer facing an unprecedented crisis, I seek immediate assistance. Your cooperation in this matter is not just a customer service expectation; it is a moral imperative. Failure to address this promptly will leave me with no choice but to pursue legal avenues,” Shreya said.

Lyft CEO David Risher responds

Lyft CEO David Risher responded to Shreya’s post on LinkedIn, commenting, “Very sorry you’re going through this, Shreya. That’s absolutely awful. Our team is on it.”

“Your response is appreciated ! I would request you to monitor this closely and get the details to Cambridge Police Department on immediate basis and help me get home to my parents in India!” Shreya replied, adding, “As an international F1 holder in the US, loosing my passport, phone, laptop, bank cards and EAD etc is extremely traumatic!”