Indian student's post on ‘biggest cultural shock’ in US sparks debate on exam ethics: ‘It’s the case at Harvard’

In India, one of the most prevalent observations within examination halls is an invigilator maintaining vigilant oversight of candidates. Ranging from verification of admission credentials and confirmation that electronic devices remain secured to continuous monitoring of candidates throughout the examination duration, rigorous proctoring has constituted an established component of the examination framework across the nation.

An Indian student’s account of open-book exams in the US drew attention online. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, an Indian student pursuing academic studies in the US encountered a markedly distinct examination setting, which proved surprising due to the considerable confidence demonstrated toward candidates. In a post on X, she articulated the distinctions between examination proctoring methodologies in America as compared to those in India.

‘No invigilators, open book,’ Indian student in US opens up about exam ethics

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She mentioned that during her two-month stay in the US, the most striking cultural difference she'd encountered was how exams operated without proctors present. Students were actually permitted to consult their textbooks, and there were no phone inspections or internet blocking devices in place. What really amazed her, though, was that students seemed genuinely honest—nobody was sneaking peeks at their phones or attempting to cheat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“It’s been 2 months since I landed in the US, & my biggest cultural shock has been exam ethics. No invigilators, open book, no phone checks or internet jammers, yet no one was on their phone or cheating," she stated in the post. “Cutthroat competition in India just doesn’t allow for this kind of trust."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian student's post draws mixed response

Her "cultural shock" experience has since become quite popular on social media, with folks pointing out that not all American institutions skip having exam supervisors, while some commenters noted that India enforces these stricter measures because it's considered a "low-trust" society.

“I also go to an American university, and it's not always like this for every class; there are invigilators, and not all tests are open book. You absolutely can't use your phones, and if you're caught, you're done for; I have seen people cheating... While I agree exams are far more relaxed here, it's not in the way you're describing... The actions aren't just because of cutthroat competition, and that competition isn't magically lower in the US,” one person commented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It’s the case at Harvard at least. Majority people take honor code seriously and abide by the rules,” another said.

“Education system of South Asia and North America is really different, but its surprising that it is this different,” a third user replied.