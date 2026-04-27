Indiana University shooting: Who are the supects? First details out

In the early hours of Sunday, gunfire broke out during celebrations of the annual "Little 500" bicycle event, resulting in a mass shooting near Indiana University that injured at least nine people, according to authorities.

Mass shooting near Indiana University suspect identified as two male who opened fire while two women fought in front of a restaurant. (Image for representation purpose only)(Unsplash )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred shortly after midnight along Kirkwood Avenue, which is a popular strip just off campus. Large crowds had gathered in the area following the race weekend.

Read more: Indiana University campus mass shooting: Here's what happened in Bloomington

What do we know about the Indiana University shooting suspects?

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff informed reporters that the violence began with a fight between two women outside the front of a Five Guys restaurant. During the altercation, the suspects reportedly pulled out handguns and began shooting, striking several bystanders.

At roughly 12:25 a.m., two male suspects pulled out their handguns and opened fire in the crowded area, injuring five women with gunfire and bullet fragments, according to Diekhoff.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities added that the male shooters' motive to shoot is still unknown and that neither of the two ladies involved in the altercation was hurt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities added that the male shooters' motive to shoot is still unknown and that neither of the two ladies involved in the altercation was hurt. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Cole Tomas Allen family: Here's all we know about WH dinner shooting suspect Who are the victims? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Cole Tomas Allen family: Here's all we know about WH dinner shooting suspect Who are the victims? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Five of the victims, all women, suffered gunshot wounds or injuries from bullet fragments. According to officials, other persons were hurt during the subsequent stampede. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five of the victims, all women, suffered gunshot wounds or injuries from bullet fragments. According to officials, other persons were hurt during the subsequent stampede. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials stated that all of the victims were from out of town and that no students were hurt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials stated that all of the victims were from out of town and that no students were hurt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was hit by shards in her foot and ankle. Another victim was an 18-year-old who was wounded in the ankle and shin. The third victim, a 21-year-old, was struck in the shin and thighs. The fourth victim was a 22-year-old who had fragments buried in the back of her thigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was hit by shards in her foot and ankle. Another victim was an 18-year-old who was wounded in the ankle and shin. The third victim, a 21-year-old, was struck in the shin and thighs. The fourth victim was a 22-year-old who had fragments buried in the back of her thigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fifth victim, Diekhoff pointed out, was a 20-year-old victim who was hit directly by the bullet, which travelled from her abdomen to her armpit. However, it is still unknown how the bullet entered and left the victim's body.

According to officials, the remaining victims were treated and discharged on Sunday, while one remained in the hospital in a stable condition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON