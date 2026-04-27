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Indiana University shooting: Who are the supects? First details out

Mass shooting near Indiana University suspect identified as two male who opened fire while two women fought in front of a restaurant.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:46 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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In the early hours of Sunday, gunfire broke out during celebrations of the annual "Little 500" bicycle event, resulting in a mass shooting near Indiana University that injured at least nine people, according to authorities.

Mass shooting near Indiana University suspect identified as two male who opened fire while two women fought in front of a restaurant. (Image for representation purpose only)(Unsplash )

The incident occurred shortly after midnight along Kirkwood Avenue, which is a popular strip just off campus. Large crowds had gathered in the area following the race weekend.

Read more: Indiana University campus mass shooting: Here's what happened in Bloomington

What do we know about the Indiana University shooting suspects?

Bloomington Police Chief Mike Diekhoff informed reporters that the violence began with a fight between two women outside the front of a Five Guys restaurant. During the altercation, the suspects reportedly pulled out handguns and began shooting, striking several bystanders.

At roughly 12:25 a.m., two male suspects pulled out their handguns and opened fire in the crowded area, injuring five women with gunfire and bullet fragments, according to Diekhoff.

The fifth victim, Diekhoff pointed out, was a 20-year-old victim who was hit directly by the bullet, which travelled from her abdomen to her armpit. However, it is still unknown how the bullet entered and left the victim's body.

According to officials, the remaining victims were treated and discharged on Sunday, while one remained in the hospital in a stable condition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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