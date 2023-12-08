Inside Hunter Biden's $872,000 spending spree on hookers, porn and adult entertainment

Hunter Biden, the president's son, is facing a slew of tax charges totalling nine, shedding light on a lifestyle characterized by excessive spending on what prosecutors describe as "constant partying." The indictment in California reveals a staggering $872,000 splurge on various indulgences, including prostitutes, online pornography, luxury cars, and a $10,000 sex club membership.

(FILES) Hunter Biden arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honor of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. Hunter Biden was indicted late December 7, 2023 on nine counts of tax evasion, the second time this year President Joe Biden's troubled son has been charged by a special counsel investigating his personal and business dealings. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)(AFP)

Prosecutors allege that the expenditures covered "drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes." The charges, spanning the years 2016 to 2019, coincide with a period where Biden has acknowledged battling alcohol and crack cocaine addiction.

The indictment further discloses that Biden evaded a total of $1.4 million in taxes, potentially leading to a 17-year prison sentence if convicted. The charges involve three felony counts and six misdemeanors, stemming from the willful evasion of tax payments.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, contends that his client has settled his tax debts and is now sober. Lowell criticizes the charges, suggesting that if Hunter's last name were different, the legal actions might not have been pursued. He emphasizes the lack of new evidence after a five-year investigation and asserts that the charges in California and Delaware were piled on despite a previous agreement for a lesser plea deal.

The detailed breakdown in the indictment reveals a wide range of alleged payments, from substantial sums for various women and clothing to educational purposes, health expenses, and miscellaneous retail purchases. The total listed payments amount to a staggering $4,907,813.

The indictment sheds light on Biden's complex financial dealings, with substantial income flowing from his company, Owasco, PC, and other ventures like Skaneateles and relationships with businesses in Hong Kong and China. The intricate web of financial transactions also includes Biden's involvement with Burisma Holdings Limited, where he received a significant annual salary starting at $1 million in 2014.