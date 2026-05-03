Sydney, Australians are familiar with the disturbing statistics of intimate partner homicide: one Australian woman is killed every 11 days, on average, by a current or former intimate partner.

Intimate partner violence is hidden contributor to women’s suicide

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While these deaths are increasingly reported on, suicide represents a largely hidden and potentially far greater part of the intimate partner violence death toll.

Each week in Australia, on average, an estimated 15 women die by suicide. Evidence from coronial reviews suggests intimate partner and family violence may be contributing factors in 28–56 per cent of suicides among women – or four to eight per week.

But these estimates come from isolated coronial case reviews in only three states . We don't have a clear picture of the incidence in each state, let alone nationally.

A federal parliamentary inquiry is currently investigating the links between domestic, family violence and sexual violence and suicide.

More than 200 written submissions and a series of public hearings have exposed deep frustration with systems that obscure violence, re-traumatise victim-survivors and allow preventable deaths to continue.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are early insights from the inquiry about preventing women's suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are early insights from the inquiry about preventing women's suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How partner violence increases women's suicide risk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How partner violence increases women's suicide risk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} International research shows intimate partner violence is one of the strongest social determinants of suicidal thoughts in women. It increases women's risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts two- to five-fold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} International research shows intimate partner violence is one of the strongest social determinants of suicidal thoughts in women. It increases women's risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts two- to five-fold. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Women experiencing coercive control often face constant threats, stalking and intimidation. Hypervigilance and fearfulness create exhaustion, isolation, and a deep sense of being trapped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women experiencing coercive control often face constant threats, stalking and intimidation. Hypervigilance and fearfulness create exhaustion, isolation, and a deep sense of being trapped. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Women have described the acute impacts of men's physical violence used within coercive control: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women have described the acute impacts of men's physical violence used within coercive control: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} [T]he results of physical violence are more like hyper-arousal, difficulty turning off flight and fight […] a physical attack sort of switches that on […]. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} [T]he results of physical violence are more like hyper-arousal, difficulty turning off flight and fight […] a physical attack sort of switches that on […]. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This abuse often escalates after separation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This abuse often escalates after separation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When women cannot access immediate safety from partners, family members, or even from systems that dismiss or disbelieve them, their distress compounds and suicide risk increases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When women cannot access immediate safety from partners, family members, or even from systems that dismiss or disbelieve them, their distress compounds and suicide risk increases. {{/usCountry}}

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If a woman is being stalked, threatened, or attacked, therapy and crisis support aren't going to stop her suicidal thoughts. She needs the violence to stop.

What themes are emerging from the inquiry?

The parliamentary inquiry asked how services identify and respond to suicide risk. The community answered by showing how systems themselves often produce risk, compound harm and shape the hopelessness that precedes suicide.

Women with experiences of intimate partner violence described being dismissed, blamed for the abuse, or redirected into mental health pathways during contact rather than having the violence recognised by health, policing and legal services.

This reflects a broader pattern in which women's distress and suicidal thoughts and behaviours are treated as individual disorders rather than understood as responses to ongoing violence, coercive control and entrapment and systemic failures.

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When the impacts of abuse are routinely misclassified as a mental health crisis, the danger posed by violent partners or family members disappears from view.

Opportunities for prevention can vanish with it.

Violence is common but hidden

In Australia, 27 per cent of women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner or family member since the age of 15.

Yet most women never seek formal help. Only around 20 per cent of women who experience intimate partner violence report it to police. Fewer than 25 per cent access health services.

When women access health services for suicidal thoughts or actions, violence often isn't identified.

One study found nearly 60 per cent of women presenting to emergency departments with suicidal thoughts or actions had experienced intimate partner violence at some point in their life. Yet hospital staff rarely ask about abuse.

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The invisibility of violence becomes even more pronounced in the context of technology-facilitated and financial abuse. Abusive partners now use technology to track, control and harass women in ways that are difficult to detect and even harder for the justice system to address.

Perpetrators have used tax systems to lodge false returns, incur debts and withhold critical financial information, inflicting long-term economic harm.

Perpetrators have also weaponised the child support system to continue financial abuse after separation.

These tactics often fall outside traditional definitions of intimate partner violence and may not be recognised.

What can be done about it?

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To prevent suicides, we must listen closely to the voices of victim-survivors and their advocates.

We need a national approach and improved collaboration between health, policing, justice, housing and specialist domestic and family violence services.

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Emergency departments, police and front-line crisis services are vital. But they should not be women's only entry points to support and safety pathways. Outreach models are also essential for reaching women who will never connect with a formal service.

Responses must also meet the needs of groups facing higher risks: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, migrant and refugee women, children and young people, victim-survivors of childhood sexual abuse, young people leaving out-of-home care and women with disability. Responses should be culturally safe, disability-inclusive and trauma-informed.

National death reviews show examining patterns of prior abuse and risk factors can guide prevention. We need a comparable national picture of suicides linked to intimate partner and family violence to understand the scale of the problem and prevent it.

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Finally, preventing these deaths depends on directly addressing men's violence. The government is progressing a AUD 4.7 billion national plan to end violence against women and children. It's essential to hold offenders to account, through consistent legal consequences and interventions, to stop cycles of abuse and trauma.

Male violence is driving some women's suicide, and our systems are compounding the risk. Until we confront both harms, these deaths will continue. SKS

SKS

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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