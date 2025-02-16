Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Investigators enter a highway tunnel in Wyoming where a fiery crash killed 2

AP |
Feb 16, 2025 04:16 AM IST

Investigators enter a highway tunnel in Wyoming where a fiery crash killed 2

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Investigators in Wyoming began sifting through the wreckage inside a highway tunnel on Saturday after smoke, hazardous chemicals and structural concerns prevented them from determining how many people may have died in the fiery pileup.

Investigators enter a highway tunnel in Wyoming where a fiery crash killed 2
Investigators enter a highway tunnel in Wyoming where a fiery crash killed 2

At least two people were killed and five others seriously wounded by the multi-vehcle crash on Friday, said Maj. James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash took place in the westbound tunnel of Interstate-80 under Castle Rock, a snow-covered sandstone formation that looms over the town of Green River in the state's southwest.

“It’s really going to be a long process just because of the magnitude of the incident and then being able to document everything that we need to make sure that our investigation is thorough," Thomas said at a news conference Saturday.

Once officials are able to pull vehicles out, they’ll work with the county coroner, he said. Authorities still haven’t been able to count all the vehicles involved.

Photos of the scene Friday showed crumpled semitrailers outside the smoke-blackened mouth of the tunnel, which is about a quarter-mile long .

Randy Ringstmeyer, a Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer, said there was extensive fire damage in the middle third of the westbound tunnel. The blaze damaged its concrete lining, causing some loose concrete to fall which required first responders to avoid those areas.

Interstate traffic was being rerouted through Green River. Officials aim to reopen the eastbound tunnel in three days so it can host two-way traffic while the westbound tunnel remains closed. Engineers were unable to estimate when the westbound tunnel would reopen.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they have opened a safety investigation together with the highway patrol.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On