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7 dead, including lone suspect, in series of shootings across Iowa's Muscatine

Muscatine shooting: According to the police, preliminary investigation indicates shootings in Iowa stemmed from 'domestic-related dispute'.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 08:29 am IST
By HT News Desk
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At least seven people, including lone suspect, died in series of shootings at several locations in Muscatine of United States' Iowa on Monday (local time), police reportedly said.

7 dead, including lone suspect, in series of shootings across Iowa's Muscatine(Unsplash/Representative )

According to the police, preliminary investigation indicates shootings in Iowa stemmed from 'domestic-related dispute', with all victims "believed to be family members of the deceased suspect”. Muscatine Police identified the suspect as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52 and said he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot injury, to which he succumbed.

Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a report at around 12:12 pm of a shooting at 210 Park Avenue, police said in a statement, adding that officers officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched immediately.

What police said

Upon entering the residence, officers located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the statement which also mentioned the possibility of more victims.

“The Muscatine Police Department is receiving assistance from the Muscatine Fire Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation,” it said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police stated, adding that detectives continue to process multiple crime scenes and conduct interviews.

The statement requested locals to contact Lt. David O’Connor with the Muscatine Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (563) 263‑9922, extension 608 with information related to this incident.

 
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