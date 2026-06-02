At least seven people, including lone suspect, died in series of shootings at several locations in Muscatine of United States' Iowa on Monday (local time), police reportedly said.

7 dead, including lone suspect, in series of shootings across Iowa's Muscatine(Unsplash/Representative )

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According to the police, preliminary investigation indicates shootings in Iowa stemmed from 'domestic-related dispute', with all victims "believed to be family members of the deceased suspect”. Muscatine Police identified the suspect as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52 and said he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot injury, to which he succumbed.

Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a report at around 12:12 pm of a shooting at 210 Park Avenue, police said in a statement, adding that officers officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched immediately.

What police said

Upon entering the residence, officers located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the statement which also mentioned the possibility of more victims.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspect, identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, had left the residence prior to officers’ arrival. Law enforcement located McFarland a short time later on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge. He was found with a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and EMS personnel provided medical aid, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspect, identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, had left the residence prior to officers’ arrival. Law enforcement located McFarland a short time later on the Riverfront Trail near the pedestrian bridge. He was found with a self‑inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and EMS personnel provided medical aid, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the police stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “As the investigation progressed, detectives developed information indicating there may be additional victims. Officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence at 1509 Mill Street. A further search led officers to a business at 808 Grandview Avenue, where another adult male was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the investigation progressed, detectives developed information indicating there may be additional victims. Officers subsequently located an adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence at 1509 Mill Street. A further search led officers to a business at 808 Grandview Avenue, where another adult male was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Muscatine Police Department is receiving assistance from the Muscatine Fire Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation,” it said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police stated, adding that detectives continue to process multiple crime scenes and conduct interviews.

The statement requested locals to contact Lt. David O’Connor with the Muscatine Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (563) 263‑9922, extension 608 with information related to this incident.

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