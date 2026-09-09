iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max price revealed: Apple's 'most expensive' iPhones ever could cost over $1299 after major hike

Tech giant Apple unveiled two new iPhone models at their biggest product launch event of the year at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Wednesday.

John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9. (Bloomberg)

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Led by CEO John Terus from the stage, the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max - new models of the latest generation of Apple's flagship mobile.

CNBC reported that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced significantly higher than the previous-generation iPhone 17 because of a global component shortage.

Deep Dive What are the new colors available for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be available in four colors: burgundy, light blue, black, and silver. Why are the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max higher than the iPhone 17 models? The prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are higher due to a global component shortage, which has affected manufacturing costs. How much do the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max cost? The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at $1199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at $1299, which are both $100 more than their respective predecessors.

The company announced that the iPhone Pro will be priced at $1199 - 100 more than iPhone 17 Pro.

Meanwhile, iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced at $1299 - $100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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