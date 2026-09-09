iPhone Duo full specs: Price, display size, colors, cameras, battery, weight, and more

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, ending years of speculation around the company’s entry into the foldable market. Apple says the phone is its thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded, with a design built around a new hinge that helps with both durability and how the phone feels in the hand. The foldable opens like a book and gives users a much larger screen for apps, videos and multitasking.

iPhone Duo specs and features

Apple has officially launched iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, with a thin design, large display, Touch ID and $1,999 starting price. (Apple Event)

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Apple CEO John Ternus said other foldable designs can feel like “two phones joined together” and are not well suited to media and apps. Apple redesigned iOS for the Duo so users can make better use of its two displays, including running two apps side-by-side. Apple Pencil support is also included.

Inner display: 7.6-inch foldable screen

Outer display: 5.4-inch screen

Design: Thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded

Frame: Titanium reinforced with ceramic fibers

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance

Security: Touch ID built into the side button

Chip: A20 Pro

Cameras: Dual 48MP rear cameras

Battery: 5,400mAh

Multitasking: Two apps can run side-by-side

Apple Pencil: Supported

Storage: Starts at 256GB and goes up to 2TB

Colors: Star White and Night Sky

Price: Starts at $1,999 ( ₹ 2,99,900)

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Apple has also focused heavily on the hinge, which plays a key role in the phone’s slim design and durability. The large inner display is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen, giving the Duo a more spacious setup when opened.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, making it one of Apple’s most expensive iPhones. The top storage version is expected to reach around $3,000.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 launch highlights: iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, out; iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max unveiled

iPhone Duo release date and pre-order details

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Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Duo will be available soon after its September 9 unveiling. Pre-orders will open on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the phone reaching stores on Friday, October 23. The foldable starts at $1,999, while higher-storage versions can reach about $3,000.

iPhone Duo design and display

The iPhone Duo uses a book-style folding design with a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

Apple says it is the thinnest iPhone when unfolded, with Grade 5 titanium, Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 water resistance.