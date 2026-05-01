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Iran dying to make a deal, says Trump

Iran dying to make a deal, says Trump

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:59 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, US President Donald Trump has said that Iran was "dying to make a deal" to end the now paused war and virtually ruled out resuming air strikes.

Iran dying to make a deal, says Trump

Trump's remarks during a media interaction at the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon came at a time when Iran threatened fresh strikes if the US resumed the war which has been paused since the warring sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 8.

"I don't know that we need it," Trump said to a question on whether he was getting "antsy to break the ceasefire".

The US president claimed that the military action had sharply degraded Iran's capabilities.

"Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone… their drone factories are about 82 per cent down. Their missile production had also been hit. Their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down," he said.

"We obliterated that nuclear capacity of theirs," Trump said, adding that the Iranian economy was crashing as a result of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said two nuclear nations were at war and 11 aircraft were shot down.

"They were in the first week of what would have been a very bad war. And I got it solved. You know how I got it solved? By the use of tariffs. I said, "I'm going to charge you tariffs if you guys keep fighting," the US president said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two neighbours had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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