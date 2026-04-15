Don't panic: 4 critical mistakes to avoid if you are filing taxes at 11:59 pm today

The deadline for filing tax with the Internal Revenue Service ends today (April 15) at 11:59pm ET. While many have already filed their taxes after the window opened in February, many will be rushing to do it at the last minute.

A view of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

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If you're rushing to file taxes in the final few hours of Wednesday's deadline, there is a need for caution. An error in filing at the last minute will lead to rejection, and subsequently a penalty for late filing. Thus, it is critical to follow all the steps properly while filing income taxes.

In this article, we will look at four critical mistakes that last-minute taxpayers need to be careful about to ensure that the returns are filed smoothly and accurately.

Also read: Trump marks ‘no tax on tips’ anniversary with McDonald’s delivery at White House

4 Mistakes Last-Minute Tax Payers Should Avoid

1. Spellings Are Important

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{{^usCountry}} Even a small typo in your name, Social Security number, or bank details can lead to rejection or delays in processing your return. Make sure all personal information matches official records exactly. 2. Don't Miss The Signature {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even a small typo in your name, Social Security number, or bank details can lead to rejection or delays in processing your return. Make sure all personal information matches official records exactly. 2. Don't Miss The Signature {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For those filing manually, forgetting to sign your tax return can render it invalid. If you're filing electronically, ensure you complete the digital verification process using the correct PIN or credentials. 3. Include All Income Sources {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those filing manually, forgetting to sign your tax return can render it invalid. If you're filing electronically, ensure you complete the digital verification process using the correct PIN or credentials. 3. Include All Income Sources {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the most common mistakes is failing to report all sources of income. This includes freelance work, side gigs, investments, or rental income. Missing out on any income can trigger notices or audits later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most common mistakes is failing to report all sources of income. This includes freelance work, side gigs, investments, or rental income. Missing out on any income can trigger notices or audits later. {{/usCountry}}

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Choosing the wrong filing status: such as single, married filing jointly, or head of household, can impact tax liability and refunds. Review the eligibility carefully before submitting your return.

What Happens If Your Returns Are Rejected At The Last Minute

The IRS charges a failure‑to‑file penalty of 5% of the tax you owe for each month the return is late, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid tax. If your return is more than 60 days late, there is a minimum penalty of $525 for 2026 returns, or 100% of your unpaid tax, whichever is smaller.

Additionally, the IRS also charges interest on unpaid taxes, currently at the federal short‑term rate plus 3 percentage points. The interest on taxes charged by the IRS compounds daily.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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