IRS tax refund update: Who's getting their check this week?

As the US tax season enters its final stretch, millions of Americans are closely watching their mailboxes and bank accounts for one reason: tax refunds. For those who filed their federal income tax returns in late April, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is expected to issue a new round of payments this week, as reported by New York Tax Concept. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is anticipated to make a fresh batch of payments this week to individuals who submitted their federal income tax returns in late April.

Between May 5 and May 11, many eligible taxpayers could see their refunds land in their accounts—especially those who filed electronically and requested direct deposit, as reported by Marca.

Who will receive their refund this week?

Refunds expected this week are largely tied to returns processed around the week of April 14–20. Based on the standard IRS processing timeline, which typically runs up to 21 days for e-filed returns with no errors, individuals in that filing window fall directly within the May 5–11 payout range.

Taxpayers who:

*Filed electronically

*Selected direct deposit

*Submitted returns free of errors or unusual claims are the most likely to receive refunds this week. In many cases, direct deposits begin appearing in bank accounts on Mondays or Tuesdays, with physical checks arriving slightly later for those who opted for mail delivery, as reported by New York Tax Concept.

Factors that can delay refunds

Not all taxpayers will see their refunds arrive within this window. Several factors may result in delays:

*Errors or omissions in tax returns (such as incorrect banking details or mismatched personal information)

*Paper filings, which typically take 6 to 8 weeks or longer to process

*Claims involving credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), which require additional verification

*Outstanding federal debts, such as unpaid student loans or tax liabilities, which may result in partial or full refund offsets

How to track refund status

The IRS encourages taxpayers to use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on its official website or via the IRS2Go mobile app. Updates are provided once the return is received, the refund is approved, and the payment is sent. For the most accurate results, users need their Social Security number, filing status, and exact refund amount, as reported by Marca.

Tips to avoid delays in the future

For those still awaiting refunds or planning ahead for next year, here are some useful practices:

File early: Submitting returns as soon as possible shortens wait times.

Double-check entries: Ensuring all personal and financial details are accurate helps avoid red flags during processing.

Choose e-filing and direct deposit: These options consistently provide the fastest turnaround for refunds.

The week of May 5 to 11 marks a significant payout period in the 2025 IRS refund calendar, especially for taxpayers who filed in mid-to-late April. While many can expect refunds this week, others may face delays due to various filing or processing issues.

Staying informed and using official IRS tracking tools remain the best ways to monitor refund status and avoid unnecessary worry during tax season.