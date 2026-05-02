Is ‘86 47’ graffiti targeting Donald Trump? Lincoln Memorial vandalism sparks probe

Authorities have launched an investigation after large graffiti reading “86 47” was found at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, according to The Mirror US.

The phrase “86” is commonly used in American slang to mean “get rid of” or remove something. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The markings were discovered Friday morning inside the drained pool, which is currently undergoing renovations. A spokesperson for the US Park Police said officers were alerted around 7:20 am local time by the National Park Service.

“Approximately 15-by-30-foot ‘8647’ graffiti [was] spray-painted in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson said, confirming that an active investigation is underway.

Area secured, cleanup underway

Officials moved immediately to secure the site. The National Park Service condemned the act, calling it “unacceptable” and stating it “will not be tolerated on federal lands.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities added that the affected area has been covered while cleanup is arranged. “An active investigation is underway, and those responsible will be identified and held fully accountable,” the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities added that the affected area has been covered while cleanup is arranged. “An active investigation is underway, and those responsible will be identified and held fully accountable,” the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The Reflecting Pool had been drained as part of a renovation project to repair its aging granite foundation. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has said the work is expected to be completed in time for July 4 celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reflecting Pool had been drained as part of a renovation project to repair its aging granite foundation. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has said the work is expected to be completed in time for July 4 celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden reported seeing tarps covering parts of the Reflecting Pool, with officers speaking to workers and examining the area. He noted on social media that the construction site had reportedly seen graffiti in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden reported seeing tarps covering parts of the Reflecting Pool, with officers speaking to workers and examining the area. He noted on social media that the construction site had reportedly seen graffiti in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials have not indicated whether the latest incident is connected to earlier markings. The investigation remains ongoing.

Was Trump targeted?

The phrase “86” is commonly used in American slang to mean “get rid of” or remove something. In recent political discourse, some Republican figures have interpreted “86 47” as a message directed at Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States.

Also Read: Trump faces another assassination attempt after WHCD shooting? Suspect held during King Charles' visit

However, authorities have not confirmed the intent behind the graffiti, and no suspects have been identified so far.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The phrase has previously stirred controversy. In May 2025, former FBI director James Comey shared an image showing seashells arranged to form “8647,” which he described as a “cool shell formation.”

The post drew backlash from Donald Trump Jr., who accused Comey of implying harm against his father. Comey later clarified that he had not intended any violent meaning and deleted the post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON