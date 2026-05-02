...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Is ‘86 47’ graffiti targeting Donald Trump? Lincoln Memorial vandalism sparks probe

An investigation is underway after large graffiti reading “86 47” was found at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:56 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
Advertisement

Authorities have launched an investigation after large graffiti reading “86 47” was found at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, according to The Mirror US.

The phrase “86” is commonly used in American slang to mean “get rid of” or remove something. (Bloomberg)

The markings were discovered Friday morning inside the drained pool, which is currently undergoing renovations. A spokesperson for the US Park Police said officers were alerted around 7:20 am local time by the National Park Service.

“Approximately 15-by-30-foot ‘8647’ graffiti [was] spray-painted in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” the spokesperson said, confirming that an active investigation is underway.

Area secured, cleanup underway

Officials moved immediately to secure the site. The National Park Service condemned the act, calling it “unacceptable” and stating it “will not be tolerated on federal lands.”

Officials have not indicated whether the latest incident is connected to earlier markings. The investigation remains ongoing.

Was Trump targeted?

The phrase “86” is commonly used in American slang to mean “get rid of” or remove something. In recent political discourse, some Republican figures have interpreted “86 47” as a message directed at Donald Trump, the 47th president of the United States.

Also Read: Trump faces another assassination attempt after WHCD shooting? Suspect held during King Charles' visit

However, authorities have not confirmed the intent behind the graffiti, and no suspects have been identified so far.

The phrase has previously stirred controversy. In May 2025, former FBI director James Comey shared an image showing seashells arranged to form “8647,” which he described as a “cool shell formation.”

The post drew backlash from Donald Trump Jr., who accused Comey of implying harm against his father. Comey later clarified that he had not intended any violent meaning and deleted the post.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

donald trump us news lincoln memorial vandalism
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Is ‘86 47’ graffiti targeting Donald Trump? Lincoln Memorial vandalism sparks probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.