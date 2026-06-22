Is Claude AI down? API 529 overloaded errors hit coding tasks and Claude Code

Claude AI appears to be experiencing issues, with users reporting widespread API 529 "Overloaded" errors that are disrupting coding tasks and affecting Claude Code.

Downdetector reports

Claude AI is down. (REUTERS/Representational)

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According to Downdetector, outage reports began coming in around 8:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, with users reporting problems with both Claude Code and Claude's chat service. By 8:45 p.m., Downdetector had received more than 4,000 outage reports.

One user reported, "Started 5 min ago: Claude Code Opus 4.8 getting API errors -- status 529 overloaded."

Another added, "Taking longer than usual. Trying again shortly (attempt 4) great its been doing this for a while."

A third person wrote, "Try working on the desktop app. That's working just fine. I'm running multiple projects: one in the desktop app and two in different browsers. The browser ones are down, but the desktop app is working for me so far."

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{{^usCountry}} Another frustrated user complained, "I should have used OpenAI to pre-plan this prompt. Claude keeps failing every few days." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another frustrated user complained, "I should have used OpenAI to pre-plan this prompt. Claude keeps failing every few days." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Silent learning crisis in the age of AI Social media reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Silent learning crisis in the age of AI Social media reports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several users also took to social media to report the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users also took to social media to report the outage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on X, "Claude Code keeps throwing API errors and retrying. Is it down for everyone or am I the only one getting brewed?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on X, "Claude Code keeps throwing API errors and retrying. Is it down for everyone or am I the only one getting brewed?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Claude Code is down again. Times like this remind me that despite GLM, Codex, etc. being hyped up as Opus 4.8 replacements, I still wouldn't trust them with my most important work." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Claude Code is down again. Times like this remind me that despite GLM, Codex, etc. being hyped up as Opus 4.8 replacements, I still wouldn't trust them with my most important work." {{/usCountry}}

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Another user reported, "'Due to unexpected capacity constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message. Please try again soon.' Fix your program. No reason a paid program should be messing up all the time. I don't get credits for the down time."

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So far, Claude has not issued a statement addressing the outage reports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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