Ex-OpenAI researcher explains why he chose India over Silicon Valley: ‘Moving back felt counterintuitive’

Shyamal Anadkat has revealed that earlier this year, he quit his job at OpenAI and moved back to India. Anadkat led the Applied Evals team at OpenAI, where he spent the last four years working out of their San Francisco Bay Area office. Shyamal Anadkat spent nearly four years at OpenAI, where he led the Applied Evals team.

The Indian-origin former OpenAI employee said he no longer believed that moving away from Silicon Valley was a disadvantage, as he shared his thoughts on building the future of artificial intelligence from India.

Why he moved back “After close to four years at OpenAI, I moved from the Bay Area to India earlier this year,” Anadkat announced in his X post last night. “I still believe deeply in ensuring true superintelligence accelerates science and remains accessible and beneficial to all.”

For the ex-OpenAI researcher, part of the reason for moving back to India was that he felt connected to the country’s ecosystem.

“Having grown up here, I've also always felt deeply connected to the ecosystem here,” he wrote.

(Also read: Indian techie who left OpenAI to join Meta reveals how to get hired at top AI company)

After returning, Shyamal Anadkat spent several weeks speaking with researchers, engineers and thinkers across India and the Asia-Pacific region.

“Over the past several weeks, I've been speaking with researchers, engineers, and thinkers across India and APAC. It's become clear that there are many who want to build the future from here,” he said.