Indian woman in US shares why even high earners in California’s Bay Area ‘stick to a budget’

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared a detailed breakdown of what it takes to manage monthly expenses in California’s Bay Area, saying that the region may look beautiful but comes with a steep cost of living. An Indian woman in the US broke down Bay Area costs and said even high earners needed a strict monthly budget. (Instagram/manishainusa)

(Also read: Indian woman in California explains why India still feels better despite a settled life in the US)

Taking to Instagram, Manisha Chaudhary posted a video in which she spoke about rent, groceries, baby expenses and car related costs in one of America’s most expensive regions.

‘Is living in America actually expensive?’ In the video, Manisha said, “Is living in America actually expensive, or do people just overreact? Well, let's talk about California's Bay Area, which looks as beautiful as a postcard. But the rent here often starts anywhere from $3,500 to $4,500. For groceries, around 800 to 1,200 is set aside every month. And if you have a baby, you absolutely have to make an extra budget for diapers, milk, snacks, and toys.”

She further added that transport related expenses also take up a major part of the monthly budget. “Then comes cars, insurance, gas, and when you combine that with installments, a pretty significant amount goes into installments every month. It depends on what kind of car you have and what your insurance is. This is the reason why even the highest earners here stick to a budget. California is definitely expensive, friends, but when it comes to living, this is the place in America I find most worth it.”

(Also read: Bay Area sandwich shop shuts after online backlash over $22 grilled cheese)

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “San Jose, California is beautiful, but the cost of living can definitely surprise you.”

Take a look here at the video: