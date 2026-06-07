Indian woman in California explains why India still feels better despite a settled life in the US
An Indian woman in California shared why living abroad made her appreciate India’s warmth and daily comforts.
An Indian woman living in California has sparked a conversation online after sharing why moving abroad made her value India even more. Taking to Instagram, Manali Dey shared a video with the text, “You travel abroad... and then realise why India is actually better.”
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In the caption, Dey listed several everyday experiences that, according to her, make life in India feel warmer, faster and more connected. She compared delivery services, customer care, street food, public transport, healthcare, festivals and social life in India and the United States.
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‘It is called chaotic perfection’
Dey wrote, “India: Food arrives before you even finish deciding what to watch on Netflix. USA: Delivery arrives when promised, but definitely not in 10 to 20 minutes. And somehow, the delivery fee, service fee, convenience fee, and tip cost more than the food itself.”
On customer service, she added, “India: ‘Sir, please stay on the line, we’re resolving it.’ USA: ‘Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed.’ Followed by 45 minutes of hold music.”
She also spoke about the charm of Indian street food, writing, “India: ₹50 pani puri means instant happiness. USA: $12 sandwich, plus tax, plus tip means why am I spending this much to be sad?”
Comparing festivals, Dey wrote, “India: Entire neighbourhoods celebrating together. Lights, sweets, music, and endless family visits. USA: Diwali celebration from 6 PM to 9 PM, because everyone has work tomorrow.”
She further said, “It’s called chaotic perfection. It’s noisy. It’s crowded. It’s emotional. It’s occasionally frustrating. But it’s also warm, welcoming, and full of life.”
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‘No place like home’
Dey clarified that her post was not about calling one country better than the other. “The US is an incredible country with amazing opportunities, infrastructure, and quality of life in many ways. But India has something that’s hard to explain until you’re away from it,” she wrote.
She added that India’s warmth, community feeling, festivals, random conversations and neighbours who become family are things people often miss after moving abroad.
Dey also highlighted India’s progress, mentioning UPI, fast delivery networks, affordable healthcare access and the country’s growing startup ecosystem. “Instead of constantly glorifying other countries, maybe our generation should focus on building an even better India. Not because India is perfect. But because it’s ours,” she wrote.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The clip has amassed a few reactions. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “If life is so great here, why is literally everyone desperate to move out at the first chance they get?” Another said, “India may be chaotic, but the warmth is unmatched.” A third user commented, “The delivery and food comparison is absolutely accurate.” Another wrote, “Festivals abroad never feel the same as they do back home.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More