Indian man in New York explains why ₹1 crore package in US may not feel as lucrative as it sounds

An Indian man in New York City has sparked a discussion online after explaining why a ₹1 crore salary package in the United States may not translate into the kind of lifestyle many people in India imagine. An Indian man broke down the cost of living in New York and compared it with earning ₹25 lakh in India. (Instagram/yash.pleasee)

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The man, identified as Yash Sharma, shared a video on Instagram in which he broke down the reality of earning a high salary in New York and compared it with the cost of living in the city.

Man explains the reality of taxes and rent in New York In the video, Sharma said, "Bro, in America's New York City, some relative's child got a 1 crore rupees package. Now, what is the reality of this package? Come on, let's check it out. Over here you get hit with Federal tax, State tax, New York City tax, Social Security, and Medicare. Meaning, 35% to 40% of your 1 crore rupees package goes strictly toward taxes."

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He further explained that rent in New York can take away a major share of a person’s income. "Now bro, if you want to live in New York, you will also have to take a house on rent. And over here, in any decent area, the rent for a house can be around ₹2 to ₹3 Lakhs per month. So according to me, a person earning ₹25 to ₹30 lakhs in India is happier than a person with a ₹1 crore rupees package in New York," he added.

Watch the clip here: