Bay Area sandwich shop shuts after online backlash over $22 grilled cheese

An artisanal sandwich shop in California’s Bay Area has shut down both of its locations after becoming the target of intense online backlash over its high menu prices — including a $22 grilled cheese that went viral. Brutal trolling over a $22 grilled cheese led to the closure of a Bay Area cafe (Representational image)

Kendra Kolling, owner of the upscale cafe The Farmer’s Wife, confirmed that she closed her final brick-and-mortar outlet in Point Reyes Station, north of San Francisco, in early January. Her Sebastopol location at The Barlow Market had already closed late last year.

The closure of San Francisco sandwich shop Kolling said the closures were driven by a slowing economy and a viral Reddit thread in early 2025 that mocked the cost of her sandwiches, triggering what she described as sustained online harassment.

“They were calling me the most vile things, that it was beyond sandwiches,” Kolling told SFGATE. “It was so hurtful and personal.”

Reddit post brings down ratings The Reddit post quickly spilled over onto other platforms, prompting users to review-bomb the cafe on Yelp and Google, dragging down its ratings and, Kolling believes, discouraging customers from visiting.

“When everyone was feeling the economic pains, someone’s got to be the target,” she said. “Someone has to be the poster child for everything costing so much.”