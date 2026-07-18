Is Claude's Fable 5 down? Anthropic responds as users report ‘usage credits are required’ error

Users of Anthropic AI-chatbot Claude reported issues with Fable, flagship AI model. Users complained about receiving a “usage credits are required” error. They said Fable 5 vanished from Claude Code and selecting it would prompt the “usage credits are required” message.
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Claude acknowledged the issue with Fable, which, according to its website, is “flagship Mythos-class AI model, designed for long-running, autonomous knowledge work and complex coding.”
“We are aware of an issue preventing users from selecting Claude Fable 5 Claude AI, Claude Code, and other surfaces, and are working to resolve this issue,” a message on the company's status page read.
At 2:48pm EDT, the status page contained another update which said that a fix has been applied, and services are expected to be back up for all soon.
“We have applied a fix to resolve the erroneous requirement for usage credits on Fable 5, and are monitoring to ensure no further issues,” the update read. “You may need to relaunch Claude.ai or Claude Code to restore access as expected.”
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Hundreds of users also reported issues with Claude Fable 5 on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. More than 400 users reported the issue at the peak of the outage on Friday afternoon.
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Hundreds of users also reported issues with Claude Fable 5 on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports. More than 400 users reported the issue at the peak of the outage on Friday afternoon.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.