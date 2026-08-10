Is Dalton Ain't Worried's mother okay? All we know after health scare revelation, ‘Life can hurt man’

Dalton Ain't Worried's alleged arrest records have circulated online following rumors regarding his separation from his wife, Sako, which gained significant attention. For those unfamiliar, the well-known influencer shared a life update video on August 9, revealing that his mother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Recent rumors about Dalton Ain't Worried's marriage and personal struggles have drawn significant online attention.

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“My mother has terminal cancer, and she don’t have very long to live. And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain’t even the saddest thing that’s going on in my life. Life is a bi**h dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man. I always try to be positive though because I made it through some sh*t and everybody have a great day," Dalton said.

Dalton Ain't Worried's supporters express concerns

He appeared to exhibit emotional signs, and fans noted Sako's absence from his latest videos. Speculation about their divorce became widespread, coinciding with the online distribution of an arrest record.

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{{^usCountry}} “theres no words I can say to balance the emotions you feel. ive been at rock bottom and the ONLY thing that dragged me up after years was jesus. was faith. sounds corny i know but please open up a little and try,” one fan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “theres no words I can say to balance the emotions you feel. ive been at rock bottom and the ONLY thing that dragged me up after years was jesus. was faith. sounds corny i know but please open up a little and try,” one fan wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“What's sadder than your mom dying of terminal cancer? I hope you're kid is ok,” another said.

“Stay strong Dalton. I’ll keep you in my thoughts and prayers ♥️ There’s so many men that look up to you brother. I definitely enjoy all your videos,” a third user commented.

However, no further update was provided by the influencer on his mother's health status.

Also Read: Who is Joe Chuck? Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako's son in focus amid divorce and death rumors

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Dalton Joseph Memel faces domestic charges rumors

Viral court documents from Wood County, West Virginia suggest that a man named Dalton Joseph Memel was reportedly arrested on February 15. He faced two counts of domestic battery and entered a plea of not guilty. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond. On February 19, the charges were dismissed without prejudice. However, HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these records.

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Despite the allegations of domestic violence, the reports regarding Dalton's arrest have yet to be confirmed. The legitimacy of the court records is questionable, as numerous individuals have highlighted various spelling errors in the circulated image.

Viral Sako's death rumors dismissed by friend

Similarly, some internet users have circulated rumors about Sako's death, providing screenshots of online obituaries. However, this death hoax has been refuted by her brothers and close friend, JD Belcher.

The fellow content creator, who manages a podcast and the Facebook page Creepalachia, posted a statement on August 9. He emphasized that the couple is doing well and urged fans to refrain from spreading rumors. In a subsequent post, Belcher mentioned that Memel had contacted him and that the couple would issue a statement when possible.

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“While I do believe there are things that happen that are nobody’s business, I also believe when a concerning public video drops, like the one that was posted last night, it calls for heavy concern amongst his fans and also friends and family. I will say that I have not spoken with Dalton since the video released, but I have spoken with close connections in the area that would know, and as of late last night, according to a close family member, Dalton was ok," Belcher said.

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