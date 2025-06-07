Is Elon Musk floating a new political party after Donald Trump feud? Tesla CEO reveals name

Elon Musk on Thursday floated the idea of a new party and even conducted a poll to see the reaction of the people in the United States. Elon Musk has fallen out with Donald Trump.(AP)

The move came after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s public feud with US President Donald Trump, whom he had backed in the November 2024 election.

Musk posted a poll on the social media platform X, asking the public to determine whether a new party was required in America. He revealed the results on Friday, showing that 80 percent of the respondents supported the poll.

“The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate," he said on X.

Musk later named the new political outfit “The America Party".

It would be difficult to ascertain if Elon Musk could challenge the traditional two-party system in the United States. While it is not enshrined in the Constitution, the last time a President who was not from the traditional two parties was elected was in 1850.

Elon Musk’s feud with Donald Trump

Elon Musk’s rift with Donald Trump began recently when the billionaire criticised the Republican leader's ‘Big Beautiful’ spending bill, calling it an ‘abomination’.

Trump responded during his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, saying that he was disappointed with Musk.

The richest man in the world took to X to claim that Trump would not have won the election without him.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” the Tesla boss wrote, adding, “Such ingratitude”.

Trump threatened to tear up all the federal contracts that Musk’s companies have, and the SpaceX CEO responded by saying he would decommission the Falcon rocket, a threat he later reneged on. Musk also claimed that Trump was in the ‘Epstein files’ and that was the reason they hadn't been made public.