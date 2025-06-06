Trump vs Musk feud escalates: 5 jibes that have the internet in splits

Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk has now become a political derby, and their spat is getting uglier with time. Trump and Musk's relationship has deteriorated into a public spat, marked by criticism over tax and spending bills, government subsidies, and personal jabs, culminating in Musk's claims about Trump’s ties to the Epstein files.(AFP)

What started as a bromance to cut federal bloat has spiralled into a chaotic feud, complete with billion-dollar threats, Epstein file bombshells, and enough insults to fill a high school locker room.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk plotting revenge to destroy Trump's MAGA legacy? Congressman's big reveal

Welcome to Trump vs Musk. Top 5 quotes as their feud grows

1. It all started when Trump pushed a sweeping tax-and-spending bill that Musk torched as bloated and fiscally reckless, particularly for slashing electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.

“I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump posted in his Truth Social handle.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.”

2. Musk responded with flamethrower-level heat, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

3. However, just on this Thursday, Musk again opened his mouth, posting, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

4. Trump vs Musk drama reached further absurdity when Musk mocked Trump’s proudly labelled “Big Beautiful Bill,” rebranding it as the “Big Ugly Bill.” He followed up with a jab on X, tweeting, “Slim Beautiful Bill for the win.”

When critics accused him of flipping just to save Tesla’s bottom line, Musk doubled down, posting, “False. This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

ALSO READ| Trump ally says ‘illegal alien’ Elon Musk should be deported ‘immediately’: ‘MAGA is now seeing exactly what he was’

5. “Elon worked hard at DOGE and I think he misses the place… It’s not just Elon, I think when some people leave they miss it so badly they develop a type of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome]…” Trump, meanwhile, tried to psychoanalyse the fallout.