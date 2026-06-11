Is Lyft down? Users say app not working amid widespread issues with entering address

Users of the cab ride booking platform Lyft complained that the app was not working on Wednesday afternoon. Issues with Lyft are being reported by users across the country, Down Detector, a platform tracking such outages based on users' data, shows.

Lyft logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13.(REUTERS)

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As of now, more than 1100 users have reported issues with Lyft. Hundreds of complaints have also surfaced on social media, with users claiming that they are unable to enter addresses on the app.

Lyft acknowledged the issue in response to a user's query on the customer service platform Ask Lyft. "We're sorry for the issues you're experiencing. Our teams are aware and working on a fix currently," a message from the handle read. "We apologize for any inconvenience in the meantime."

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{{^usCountry}} As of now, the platform has not given a clear timeline on when the issues with the app will be sorted. Users Vent Frustration With Lyft {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, the platform has not given a clear timeline on when the issues with the app will be sorted. Users Vent Frustration With Lyft {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lyft is the most popular ride booking platform in the United States, with millions of users logging in every day for their transportation. With the app not working, many were left frustrated and expressed their frustration on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lyft is the most popular ride booking platform in the United States, with millions of users logging in every day for their transportation. With the app not working, many were left frustrated and expressed their frustration on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why is my Lyft app not working. I’m trying to get to my destination and nothing is popping up,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why is my Lyft app not working. I’m trying to get to my destination and nothing is popping up,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“Trying to schedule a Lyft to the airport tomorrow and the app isn’t working ???” said another.

“Of course Lyft wouldn’t put out a message telling everyone their app is busted but heads up if you’re a Lyft rider, it’s not working,” wrote one.

“Uninstalled and installed my Lyft app, not knowing I wasn’t the problem. Lyft is down and I can’t get home yet,” complained a user.

Lyft currently has approximately 25 million active riders in the US and Canada making it the largest ride booking platform after Uber.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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