Coors Light's giant FIFA World Cup-themed Tallerboy beer cans turn heads

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off this week, Coors Light has unveiled a new limited-edition product that might be the ultimate watch party accessory. Coors Light's new Tallerboy canister holds three full cans and goes on sale in limited drops this June. (Getty Images via AFP)

What is the Coors Light Tallerboy? The beer brand debuted the Tallerboy on Tuesday, June 9, it is a taller-than-a-tallboy canister designed to hold and chill three full Coors Light cans at once, according to USA Today. It is the latest part of Coors Light's soccer campaign ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier this summer, the brand also launched “The Cooors Call,” a campaign featuring legendary Argentine soccer announcer Andres Cantor and his iconic “GOOOOAL” cheer.

“The Tallerboy is everything 'The Cooors Call' stands for, brought to life in physical form,” said Matt Carpenter, vice president of marketing at Coors Light, in a news release.

The Tallerboy is available exclusively at shop.coorslight.com for $30 which is dropping on June 11 and again on June 18 while supplies last.

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Miller lite also getting in on the action Coors Light is not the only Molson Coors brand celebrating the World Cup. Miller Lite recently launched the Miller Time MVP Matchball, a soccer ball about 50% larger than a standard one that holds up to 12 Miller Lite cans and it comes with a display stand and is also reloadable, per USA Today.

The limited-edition ball was priced at $19.75, reflecting the year Miller Lite was created, 1975. It was made available through multiple online drops starting May 20 and again on June 3.

“This summer is a massive moment for soccer and beer fans alike,” said Courtney Benedict, vice president of marketing for the Miller Lite brand family, in a news release. “As America's Original Light Beer, Miller Lite was made for moments like this. The Matchball is our way of celebrating and rewarding the fans who bring the traditions and unmatched energy to every watch party… and a soccer ball that fits a 12 pack? That's just fun!”

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