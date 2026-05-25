Memorial Day 2026 is landing on the earliest date possible for the first time in years. It is bringing people a three-day weekend well before the calendar flips to June. This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 25.

Is McDonald's open on Memorial Day 2026? How to check hours(Pexel - representational image)

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Unlike many major holidays, most businesses and restaurants are open on Memorial Day. Ahead of the holiday, Americans are wondering if McDonald's is open on the holiday.

Is McDonald's open on Memorial Day 2026?

Most restaurant chains will remain open on Memorial Day, including McDonald's, USA TODAY reported. However, the hours may vary by locations.

You can check on the company's app or with your nearest location for specific holiday hours. If you want to find a McDonald’s near you, or check hours, you can check the store locator right here.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, honors men and women who gave their lives while serving in the US military. Memorial Day is an official federal holiday in the United States.

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{{^usCountry}} Businesses and services that will not be operating on Memorial Day 2024 include banks, libraries, and other government entities, as well as the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon. Costco and Raising Cane’s will also remain closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Businesses and services that will not be operating on Memorial Day 2024 include banks, libraries, and other government entities, as well as the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon. Costco and Raising Cane’s will also remain closed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | What is Memorial Day all about? History and significance explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | What is Memorial Day all about? History and significance explained {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PwC’s US Consumer Poll on Summer Spending reveals that 34% of adults plan to travel over Memorial Day and expect to spend an average of $898 on the long weekend. Americans will be spending nearly $1,000 for the holiday weekend, but not everyone is willing to open their wallets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PwC’s US Consumer Poll on Summer Spending reveals that 34% of adults plan to travel over Memorial Day and expect to spend an average of $898 on the long weekend. Americans will be spending nearly $1,000 for the holiday weekend, but not everyone is willing to open their wallets. {{/usCountry}}

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Twenty-four percent of respondents want to spend less on travel this summer compared to last year. They have cited the high cost of everyday expenses, and are focused on saving money and paying down debt.

"It’s part of the broader K-shaped economic trend shaping the summer’s spending picture. But scaling back doesn’t mean opting out," PwC said. "The more common strategies are taking shorter trips (45%), spending less on eating out (44%), and traveling closer to home (42%). Only 18% plan to delay or skip certain trips entirely."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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