Memorial Day is a special day in Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador. It is also called Commemoration Day, people observe it every year on 1 July. Memorial Day is observed on last Monday of May

The day remembers a big loss during World War I. On 1 July 1916, the Newfoundland Regiment fought at Beaumont-Hamel in France. Out of about 800 soldiers, less than 70 came back the next day. Many people across the province lost someone in that battle.

The first memorial service was held on 1 July 1917. It became a regular event by 1919. In 1920, a law called the Commemoration Day Act made it official. At first, the day was marked on the first Sunday in July to honour soldiers who fought in the war, as per timeanddate.

After Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949, Memorial Day and Canada Day were both marked on 1 July. In 1990, the province changed the rule. Memorial Day moved to the Sunday closest to 1 July. But many people now prefer to observe it on 1 July, like before.

Every year, people hold public ceremonies, one of the main events takes place at the War Memorial in St. John’s. Other towns also hold ceremonies.

To respect both days, the morning of 1 July is for Memorial Day, and the afternoon is for Canada Day celebrations.

Memorial Day is different from Remembrance Day, which is held every year on 11 November.