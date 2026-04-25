Is Mike Vrabel's wife Jennifer Vrabel battling cancer? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have been in the news since Page Six published their photographs taken at an Arizona hotel. Both Vrabel and Russini promptly addressed the speculation. However, the discussion has not subsided and has instead escalated, particularly with the emergence of some viral images of the pair from 2020 and 2024.

Photos of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini triggered controversy, with social media users mistakenly associating Mike's wife Jen with cancer posts about another Jeanne.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a 2020 image, Russini is depicted receiving a kiss from Vrabel, which has only served to further complicate the ongoing controversy. In the midst of this, social media users have voiced their concerns regarding the health of Vrabel's wife, Jen, as an older post has gained significant traction.

Also Read: David Wilcock’s chilling 911 call reveal final moments, financial struggles: ‘I’m sorry to put you…'

Is Mike Vrabel's wife suffering from cancer? The truth behind the viral rumors

Vrabel has recently discussed his commitment to self-improvement through various therapies.

An old post from 2024 of his has gone viral, leading many to speculate whether his wife, Jen Vrabel, is battling cancer. Some users mistakenly linked Jeanne "Jen" Vrabel to breast cancer posts that David Vrabel shared about his own wife. The posts referenced in these viral discussions pertained to a different Jeanne, not the spouse of the Patriots coach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2024, David shared a message on social media regarding cancer. It pertained to a person suffering from a type of breast cancer known as ductal carcinoma in situ, which is generally a non-invasive form of breast cancer that arises from microcalcifications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, David shared a message on social media regarding cancer. It pertained to a person suffering from a type of breast cancer known as ductal carcinoma in situ, which is generally a non-invasive form of breast cancer that arises from microcalcifications. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This here is my wife, Jeanne. She is my rock. She is the best part of my day. Some of you have met her. When I’m at the track, people always ask “Did your wife come with you?” and when she doesn’t, they’re disappointed because it’s just me. Trust me, I get it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This here is my wife, Jeanne. She is my rock. She is the best part of my day. Some of you have met her. When I’m at the track, people always ask “Did your wife come with you?” and when she doesn’t, they’re disappointed because it’s just me. Trust me, I get it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today was a gut punch. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s in incredibly good spirits and ready for the battle. I expected such a response. She’s always been the one whose bravery I’ll never match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today was a gut punch. She was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s in incredibly good spirits and ready for the battle. I expected such a response. She’s always been the one whose bravery I’ll never match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If there’s a bright side, it’s in the actual details of diagnosis. She has what’s called ductal carcinoma in situ. In short, it’s a typically non-invasive form of breast cancer that develops from micro calcifications. The prognosis is typically excellent when caught early. She’s a general-practice physician assistant and knows what it is and what to expect.

"I guess that’s the point of this note. She caught it early. That’s because of annual screening mammograms, which segues into the topic of routine health screenings of all sorts. Allow me to preach briefly – mammograms, skin checks, annual physicals, etc. If you get them regularly, tremendous. If not, schedule them. They’re of the utmost importance for yourself and those who love you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We meet with a surgeon next week to discuss the next steps. Throughout this whole process, she’ll be the very picture of courage, and I will be the weakling that occasionally faints. She’ll kick its butt with her usual arsenal of courage, knowledge and incredibly inappropriate sense of humor.

"Today sucked, and we’re allowing maybe 24 hours of moping. Once that has elapsed, we’re entering attack mode. No quarter.

“That said, go schedule your routine screening,” the post read.

In a separate post, David documented his wife treatment progress, saying: “She's always been my hero, but even more so now. Lucky to be married to my role model in courage. If you read this far, get yourself checked - mammogram, colonoscopy, skin check, whatever. It's how she discovered hers - the annual screening.”

Here's the truth

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As this post gained attention, individuals erroneously associated it with Jen Vrabel, assuming she was the one diagnosed with cancer. However, this is not accurate; it is not Jen Vrabel who has received a cancer diagnosis, but rather, Mike was referring to someone else in that post.

Where is Jen Vrabel?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jen Vrabel has wisely chosen to remain out of the public eye to steer clear of the turmoil surrounding her husband and Russini. The couple first crossed paths in college and got married in 1999.

By choosing to pursue counseling at this time, the coach seems to be making an effort to salvage both his professional career and his personal life. The Patriots have yet to establish a definitive date for his return, although he is anticipated to be back prior to the commencement of mandatory minicamps.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON