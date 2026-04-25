David Wilcock’s chilling 911 call reveal final moments, financial struggles: ‘I’m sorry to put you…'

David Wilcock, a well-known paranormal author and YouTuber, passed away at the age of 53 earlier this week, and authorities have said that he was facing financial challenges before his death. David Wilcock, known for his work on UFOs, took his own life on April 20, 2026, after expressing financial concerns and health issues.

Following the announcement of the social media figure's death on Monday, April 20, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline detailing their response to the situation.

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David Wilcock's 911 call As stated in the press release issued on Thursday, April 23, a 911 call was received on Monday at 10:44 a.m. The caller, who identified himself as Wilcock according to the release, discussed his “health issues and financial concerns.” He even said, “I Need to leave.”

Due to Wilcock's refusal to disclose whether he was armed, a deputy from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location and awaited backup, as they were uncertain of his intentions.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies witnessed Wilcock "holding a gun," which they indicated he used on himself. He was declared deceased at the location.

David Wilcock's family releases statement In a statement released by Wilcock’s family, they affirmed that the author — known for writing several books and frequently discussing aliens and UFOs — “took his own life on April 20, 2026”, following a prolonged battle with depression and insurmountable financial debt.

“His family, and chosen family, hope this loss encourages more focused attention to mental health care access,” the statement said, as per The SUN.

Remembering him as a man who “laughed easily and had a big heart,” they said: "Like many young people, he experienced painful periods of struggle and difficulty."

“Beyond his public persona, he was a human navigating the same complexities and vulnerabilities that shape all our lives,” the family stated. “His passing is a reminder of how important it is to meet one another with open minds and compassion in our hearts. The loss of a life can turn our focus to our shared humanity, whether we agree on life’s unanswered questions or not.”