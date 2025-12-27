Wallace, Idaho: Active shooter reported at Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that an active shooter situation at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office was first reported at 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, and by 5 p.m., the suspect had been neutralized. Active shooter reported at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho.(Unsplash)

KCSO confirmed there is no ongoing danger to the community, but authorities are urging the public to avoid the downtown area while the investigation continues.

"As of 5:00 p.m., law enforcement has neutralized the threat, and there is no ongoing danger to the community," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert B. Norris said in a statement. "However, the public is advised to avoid the area as the investigation remains active."

ORIGINAL STORY: The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an active shooter situation has been reported at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press. Details remain limited, and it is unclear whether any shots have been fired.

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report heavy police activity in the area.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Just left look out pass coming towards cda at least 40+ police, sheriff, staters. 2 swat vehicles as well spotted."

Another added, "We have a total of 35 cars from different agencies in the valley. Kootenai arrived around 3:15."

A third person reported, "I saw EMS staging near the mine as I was going to pick up my husband. I immediately thought something was happening at the mine."

Another witness wrote, "Driving home from lookout pass now. Have seen 45+ police vehicles of every kind go flying by - 2 full swat vehicles too."

Another wrote, “I seen the kootenai county cops Go flying eastbound on 90.”