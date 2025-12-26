Mint Hill shooting reports: What happened in Mecklenburg County, NC?

Two Mint Hill police officers were reportedly shot, according to Brett Jensen of WBTV News, who cited sources in a post on X. Two officers were reportedly shot in Mint Hill, North Carolina.(Unsplash)

Local alert pages indicate the incident occurred along Highway 51 between Matthews and Mint Hill in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The suspect is reportedly dead, though authorities have not identified the individual or released information about what led to the shooting.

The condition of the officers has not been disclosed. They were reportedly transported to Atrium Health CMC Main Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed these reports.

Also Read: Who was Matthew Tyler Snook? Delaware State trooper killed in Wilmington DMV shooting

Lawmaker responds

North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham responded to the reported shooting in a post on X, saying, "My heart is with Mint Hill Police! I’m closely monitoring the situation and I’m in contact with authorities. I ask for your prayers for all."

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident, with many noting a heavy police presence near a Publix grocery store along Matthews–Mint Hill Road.

One person wrote on X, "Heard all the sirens WSOC reports heavy police presence in Mint Hill on Matthews -Mint Hill Rd at Publix ..heard reports of gunfire but no official words but police from Matthews, Mint Hill, Charlotte City are on scene roads closed in area."

Another added, "Please say a prayer for the Mint Hill PD officers who have been shot and their fellow officers who were called in today. A heartbreaking way to spend the holiday season."

A third person reported, "Two police officers shot in Mint Hill NC. Ambulance with Police Escort heading toward Charlotte."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information