Sat, Dec 27, 2025
TJ Maxx shooting: What is happening in Rocky Mount? Active shooter reports emerge

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 03:52 am IST

Shooting reports emerged from TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Friday

Witnesses said that they heard shots being fired in the shopping center chain. The police are yet to issue a statement on the incident. Mall authorities have not addressed the situation yet.

Shooting reports emerged from TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount(X)
“My mom and my entire sisters family are barricaded inside closet of TJ MAXX in Rocky Mount, NC. There is a gunman firing!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR THEM!!” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Please protect the innocent people barricaded inside the TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, NC. Please end this situation as quickly as possible and without any innocent victims. In Jesus’ name we pray,” another person tweeted.

TJ Maxx is located at 1480 Jeffreys Road, Rocky Mount. The department store is popular for a wide range of clothing, accessories, home goods and more.

Only earlier in the day, local media outlet WDAM 7 reported that the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is on lockdown. The publication added that there is a heavy police presence at the scene. However, the cause of the lockdown is not known yet.

As locals posted on social media about a shooting, the City of Hattiesburg’s public information officer, John Arender, confirmed that there is no evidence of shots being fired. He added that there were no shell casings and no victims at the scene.

This month, President Donald Trump made an appearance at a rally in Rocky Mount to talk about reducing costs and improving the economy.

“We’re fixing four years of disaster and decline,” Trump said. “We were a dead country, and now we’re talking about the golden age of America — think of it, in 10 months,” he added.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
