Turtle Creek Mall: Was there a shooting, active shooter situation in Hattiesburg? Authorities respond

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 27, 2025 05:42 am IST

Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was placed on lockdown on Friday.

UPDATE: Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following reports of a possible active shooter.

Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was placed on lockdown.(Unsplash)
Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was placed on lockdown.(Unsplash)

The City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communications Officer told CBS-affiliated WHLT that the lockdown began around 3:30 p.m. after the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) received multiple calls reporting suspected gunfire.

HPD, along with the Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices, responded to investigate. After a thorough search, authorities found no shell casings, no injuries, and no evidence of a shooting. The mall was eventually reopened to the public.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, the disturbance stemmed from a fight inside the mall. Overturned tables and other items caused loud sounds that witnesses mistook for gunshots.

ORIGINAL STORY: Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was placed on lockdown following unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting and an active shooter situation, prompting a heavy police response.

What authorities said

City of Hattiesburg Public Information Officer John Arender told WDAM 7 that there is no evidence of a shooting at this time. He said officers did not find any shell casings and there were no reported victims. Hattiesburg Police Department also confirmed that there is no active shooter at the scene.

Authorities have not yet explained what prompted the lockdown, and the situation remains under investigation.

