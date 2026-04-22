David Wilcock dead: Did cyber stalkers destroy UFO expert's life? Whistleblower Corey Goode's bombshell revelation

Whistleblower Corey Goode has spoken about the unexpected passing of UFO expert David Wilcock. For those who are unaware, David allegedly took his own life on April 20. David Wilcock dead: Corey Goode, a prominent whistleblower, expresses shock over UFO expert's death,

Who is Corey Goode? Goode is an extraterrestrial theorist, author, producer, director, self-identified whistleblower, and content creator. He is the most recognized for his Gaia TV program Cosmic Disclosures, which he co-hosted with David Wilcock.

Both David and Corey appeared in the alien documentaries Above Majestic and The Cosmic Secret. Goode also produced and starred in the 2025 documentary Beyond Disclosure: The Corey Goode Files.

Goode is the co-founder of Disclosure Comics, a company that creates graphic novels, prose, webcomics, video games, and feature films. Over the years, he has asserted that he has allegedly encountered aliens.

Corey mentioned that he was 6 years old when he was purportedly recruited as an "empath" for the Secret Space Program. During his time in the program, he reportedly was bound by a 20-year contract known as 20 and Back, and he allegedly met bird-like extraterrestrials referred to as Blue Avians.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Corey Goode reacts to David Wilcock's death The whistleblower tweeted about David Wilcock's passing, expressing that he was “shocked and horrified.” Goode claimed that the late researcher had allegedly informed him about "cyber-stalkers" and how they seemingly affected his life.

Shortly thereafter, Goode posted an 11-minute video on YouTube, stating that he had met David in February and that they allegedly talked about the Gaia TV lawsuit, cyberstalking, and harassment. Goode urged fans to tag the police and media on social platforms to report the cyber harassment that David allegedly endured.

“We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life. I will release a video statement soon.”