James Moffatt plane crash death: Huntsville link brings back Amy Eskridge case in focus after David Wilcock tragedy

James ‘Tony’ Moffatt, an aerospace engineer, was killed in a plane crash in South Carolina last week. Now questions are being raised if the death was related to the deaths and disappearances of 11 other scientists linked to space and nuclear research. James Moffatt was traveling with his family when they died in a plane crash. (X/@Cortex_Zero)

Moffatt was also a decorated veteran pilot and defense researcher. He was traveling with wife Leasa, 61, and sons Andrew, 30, and William, 28. Their plane – a Mooney M20 single-engine aircraft – crashed in a wooded area located near the Union County Airport runway on Friday. The family hailing from Huntsville, Alabama and were traveling from the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. They had stopped in Union County to refuel.

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While an official cause of the crash has not yet been released, Moffatt is the latest scientist with links to aerospace research and NASA who has died. There is now a federal investigation looking into the cases of these scientists. Moffatt's son, Andrew, was also a researcher at the University of Alabama in Huntsville's Research and Engineering Support Center, at the time of his death.

The news about Moffatt has managed to bring attention to the case of Amy Eskridge once again. “Just wow. NASA, worked in Huntsville Alabama where Amy Eskridge lived and discussed the facility where they worked,” one person commented.