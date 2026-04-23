UFO expert David Wilcock’s old post goes viral after his death: 'I plan on living, not suicidal'

As fans reeled from the news of his alleged suicide, Wilcock’s old post on planning to live started going viral online.

The deceased individual was later confirmed to be David Wilcock , an American paranormal writer and UFO researcher. Wilcock was 53 at the time of his death.

“Deputies… made contact with a male outside a residence who was holding a weapon. Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

His death was confirmed in an April 22 press release by Boulder police on April 22. Police said that authorities were called to the scene after receiving reports of an individual experiencing a “mental health crisis”.

David Wilcock’s old post about planning to live and not being suicidal has surfaced online after the UFO researcher’s death. Wilcock died in an apparent suicide following a standoff with police in Boulder, Colorado, on April 20.

In an X post on December 11, 2022, Wilcock had declared: “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.”

A post juxtaposing this old tweet with the recent news of his death was viewed 2.6 million times on X.

David Wilcock's video The old post, coupled with a video shared two days before his death where Wilcock expressed gratitude for being alive, gave rise to many conspiracy theories.

David Wilcock had streamed live on YouTube just two days before his death. During the livestream, the 53-year-old conveyed his appreciation for being alive in light of the enigmatic deaths of UFO theorists.

I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,” he had said. “Now, they're saying that they’re gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary.”

(Also read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’)

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna added fuel to fire when she posted about the suspicious number of scientists who have died recently. “If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up,” she wrote on X after confirming Wilcock's death.