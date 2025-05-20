Menu Explore
Is Newark International Airport back to normal? FAA confirms another brief communications outage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 20, 2025 02:02 AM IST

FAA confirmed another brief radio outage occurred between air traffic controllers and aircraft operating in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed another brief radio outage occurred between air traffic controllers and aircraft operating in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday morning. According to a statement provided to Fox News, Philadelphia TRACON Area C "lost radio frequencies" at approximately 11:35 a.m. The disruption lasted only two seconds.

Passengers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)
Passengers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey on May 7, 2025. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

"All aircraft remained safely separated," the FAA said, adding that normal operations resumed quickly. The agency is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

News / World News / US News / Is Newark International Airport back to normal? FAA confirms another brief communications outage
