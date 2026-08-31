Is Newark Liberty International Airport closed? 13 people injured in shuttle bus crash

Thirteen people were admitted to the hospital following a shuttle bus accident at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, as reported by officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Thirteen people were hospitalized after a shuttle bus accident at Newark Liberty International Airport. The collision occurred outside Terminal B early Monday,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the Port Authority, the employee shuttle bus collided at approximately 3 a.m. outside Terminal B of Newark on the Level 3 departures roadway.

All people hurt in the accident were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to officials.

The Port Authority Police Department said that, because of police operations, passengers leaving from Terminal B should be dropped off on Level 2. The roadway on Departures Level 3 is currently closed.

“Due to Port Authority Police Department activity, please drop off all Terminal B Departures on Level 2,” airport officials advised.

Also Read: Invest 97-L tracker: Check out spaghetti models, warnings and expected impacts from Florida to Texas

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Is Newark Liberty International Airport closed?

{{^usCountry}} Footage from the location depicted police tape enclosing the accident site while emergency responders operated in close proximity. The reason for the crash has yet to be disclosed. The Newark Liberty International Airport is still operational and air traffic remains unaffected. The probe is still in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage from the location depicted police tape enclosing the accident site while emergency responders operated in close proximity. The reason for the crash has yet to be disclosed. The Newark Liberty International Airport is still operational and air traffic remains unaffected. The probe is still in progress. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Newark Liberty International Airport is an international airport situated in the state of New Jersey, catering to the New York metropolitan region. The airport spans across both Newark and the adjacent city of Elizabeth, lying on the border between Essex and Union counties.

It ranks as the second-busiest airport within the New York airport system, following John F. Kennedy International Airport and preceding LaGuardia Airport.