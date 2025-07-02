Search
Port Authority Bus Terminal crash injures over dozen, causing major traffic delays at Lincoln Tunnel

Port Authority Bus Terminal crash: Two buses collided at the Port Authority Bus Terminal during rush hour, injuring 14 people, according to the FDNY.

Port Authority Bus Terminal crash injures 14 people.
At least The FDNY said that 14 people were injured in the incident and they are being examined by the emergency teams at the moment, the authorities stated

Meanwhile, NJ Transit stated in a post on X that “New York Port Authority is closed due a multi bus accident. NJ TRANSIT bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.”

The situation before the tragic crash remains unclear for now.

Following the incident, NJ Transit has decided to close the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal and redirect service to and from the city to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station, and Hoboken Terminal.

This is a breaking story, further details will be updated shortly

