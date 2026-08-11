Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

Lindsay Clancy’s trial is underway, with the Massachusetts mother facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.

Former husband of Lindsay Clancy, Patrick Clancy, leaves the Plymouth Superior courthouse after testifying, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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Patrick Clancy, her former husband, took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023.

Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated?

Some of the online theories about Patrick concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more, but there is no indication at present that he will be investigated. He is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

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During his testimony, Patrick recalled how he returned from running errands to his family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home, and found his three children lying motionless in the basement, each with an exercise resistance band around their neck.

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Lindsay was a “very dedicated” mother who did everything for their children, Patrick said. “She just had a really hard time being separated from them,” he testified.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

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Mental health professionals who treated her in the months leading up to the crime testified about her reported despair and intrusive thoughts. Family members, on the other hand, described her behavior as increasingly withdrawn.