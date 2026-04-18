Is Rihanna pregnant again? Belly pic 'at LAX airport' fact-checked

An alleged photo showing Rihanna with a pregnant belly ‘at LAX airport’ was shared online, sparking speculations of a fourth baby.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three kids. (Instagram/badgalriri)

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“Seen at LAX airport. Rihanna is pregnant again,” the post read.

It quickly went viral sparking discussions about the 38-year-old. “Wait Rihanna pregnant again?,” one person asked. Another added “is rihanna pregnant again fr.”

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{{^usCountry}} Yet another person shared her photos and wrote “Rihanna pregnant again and still not married.” Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship for over six years and have three children together – RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, their sons born in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another person shared her photos and wrote “Rihanna pregnant again and still not married.” Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in a relationship for over six years and have three children together – RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, their sons born in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So, are Rihanna and Rocky expecting a fourth child? Here's all you need to know about the viral photo. Is Rihanna pregnant? Fact-checking photo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, are Rihanna and Rocky expecting a fourth child? Here's all you need to know about the viral photo. Is Rihanna pregnant? Fact-checking photo {{/usCountry}}

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No, Rihanna is not pregnant. The photos shared recently are actually from 2025. The post had a community note added by readers “Rihanna is not pregnant. This photo is from 2025 and this post is a lie intended to gain engagement.”

Grok, too, fact-checked the claims and said “No, Rihanna isn't pregnant. Those LAX photos in the loose hoodie sparked the latest rumor wave, but she shut it down herself on April 15: 'Is the baby in the womb with us?' She's postpartum after baby #3 (Rocki, born late 2025) with A$AP Rocky. They already have RZA, Riot, and Rocki—no fourth on the way. Pure speculation from the outfit.”

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Indeed, Rihanna did shut down rumors about her pregnancy for a fourth time, but the photo there was a different one.

Rihanna actually commented on the reel, saying, “is the baby in the womb with us?,” effectively shutting down rumors.

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However, a fourth child might not be completely out of question for the singer as her past stance on the matter has shown. Rihanna actually seemed to be toying with the idea as per a comment she made in January. The Anti singer was commenting on Love Island alum Montana Rose Brown's post where she said “Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026.”

Rihanna commented, “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”.

An insider had shared Rihanna and Rocky's thoughts about their children with People. “They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age. Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky,” the source told the publication.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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