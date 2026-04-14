Is Ruby Rose dating anyone? Katy Perry allegations bring 'Batwoman' star's personal life in focus

Actor and TV show host Ruby Rose sparked a row on Monday after alleging that singer Katy Perry sexually assaulted her at a Melbourne nightclub more than a decade ago. Perry has reacted to the allegations, with a representative of the singer calling them "categorically false."

Katy Perry (L) and Ruby Rose (R).(File Photo and @rubyrose/Instagram)

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As the row between Katy Perry and Ruby Rose escalates, focus has turned to the personal life of the Rose. The Australian actor has had a series of high-profile relationships over the past 1.5 decades. But little is known about whether she is dating anyone at present.

Rose made the allegations about Katy Perry assaulting her on Threads, Meta's latest social media platform. In response to a news story on Katy Perry and her boyfriend Justin Trudeau's Coachella exploits, Ruby Rose wrote: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks.” Perry's representatives, meanwhile, called the allegations "categorically false" and "reckless lies."

In this article, we will look at what we know about Ruby Rose's current relationship status.

Is Ruby Rose Dating Anyone? What We Know

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{{^usCountry}} As mentioned before, Ruby Rose has had a series of high-profile relationships in the past. It included model Vjollca Haxhari around 2019 and with Phoebe Dahl, the granddaughter of Roald Dahl, between 2016 and 2019. She was also linked to The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso in 2020, but reports in 2021 noted that they had split amicably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As mentioned before, Ruby Rose has had a series of high-profile relationships in the past. It included model Vjollca Haxhari around 2019 and with Phoebe Dahl, the granddaughter of Roald Dahl, between 2016 and 2019. She was also linked to The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso in 2020, but reports in 2021 noted that they had split amicably. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since then, Ruby Rose has not publicly dated anyone. Her social media handles do not document details of a romantic relationship. More About The Allegations And Katy Perry's Response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, Ruby Rose has not publicly dated anyone. Her social media handles do not document details of a romantic relationship. More About The Allegations And Katy Perry's Response {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ruby Rose provided more details on the incident in response to a fan's question in the same thread where she revealed the allegations. She said the incident happened when she was in her twenties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruby Rose provided more details on the incident in response to a fan's question in the same thread where she revealed the allegations. She said the incident happened when she was in her twenties. {{/usCountry}}

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“She didn’t kiss me," Rose wrote. "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

“After it I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it,” Rose responded to another fan. “Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person.”

Katy Perry Reacts To Allegations

Katy Perry's representative reacted to the allegations saying that Ruby Rose has a history of making such allegations in the past.

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“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous reckless lies," the statement read. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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