Is Spectrum down? Users report outage as Internet and WiFi issues spike across US

Spectrum customers across the United States reported service issues late Sunday and early Monday. Outage-tracking platform Downdetector showed a sharp increase in complaints about the provider's internet, WiFi and mobile services.

Hundreds of customers reported problems with Spectrum internet and WiFi on Downdetector (UnSplash)

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Spectrum, operated by Charter Communications, provides cable television, broadband internet, mobile and home phone services to residential and business customers across 25 US states.

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What problems are users reporting?

According to Downdetector, WiFi issues accounted for 45% of reported problems, making them the most common complaint. One user from Texas on the Spectrum Outage tracker wrote, “modem shows red light. not able to connect to the internet at all on all devices.”

Another 41% of users reported broadband internet disruptions, while 9% experienced mobile internet issues. Smaller numbers of customers also reported problems with television, TV streaming and voice call services.

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{{^usCountry}} Another user on the Spectrum Outage tracker wrote, “Spectrum does this every few months at midnight. Sigh.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user on the Spectrum Outage tracker wrote, “Spectrum does this every few months at midnight. Sigh.” {{/usCountry}}

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The outage map showed clusters of reports from several major metropolitan areas, including:

San Antonio

Los Angeles

Charlotte

New York City

Orlando

Milwaukee

Austin

Dallas

Tampa

At the time of writing, Spectrum had not issued a nationwide statement confirming a system-wide outage. Customers are advised to check the provider's official service status page or contact customer support for location-specific updates.

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What customers can do

If your Spectrum internet or WiFi is not working, experts recommend first determining whether the issue is local or part of a broader service disruption.

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Users can restart their modem and router, inspect cable connections and verify whether the outage has affected multiple devices. If the problem persists, checking Downdetector and Spectrum's official support channels can help determine whether other customers in the area are experiencing similar issues.

Spectrum also allows customers to check service status through its website and mobile app. The provider may post updates if technicians identify infrastructure problems or maintenance affecting specific regions.