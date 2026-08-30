Is Clover down? Users report payment issues as POS system outage sparks complaints
Clover merchants reported problems processing card transactions, and complaints linked to payments.
Clover POS users reported payment disruptions on Sunday. Reports on Downdetector showed a spike in complaints, with payment failures making up the majority of reported issues.
According to Downdetector, 85% of user complaints were related to payments, while 8% involved funds transfers and 5% involved the Clover app. The reports suggested that merchants were primarily facing trouble completing transactions rather than accessing the platform itself.
Clover later confirmed that some merchants were experiencing problems with Mastercard and Visa card transactions. The company said it was investigating the issue and working with the card networks to restore normal processing.
“Mastercard and Visa are experiencing an outage that may impact processing for some merchants,” Clover said in a status update.
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What happened to Clover payments?
Clover is a cloud-based point-of-sale platform used by businesses to manage payments, inventory, employee operations and other retail functions. The system is widely used by restaurants, shops and small businesses that rely on card processing for daily transactions.
When payment networks experience disruptions, Clover terminals can be affected even if Clover’s own services remain operational. Card authorization depends on multiple systems. These systems include payment processors, card networks and financial institutions.
The processing of Visa and Mastercard transactions seemed to be connected to the most recent outage. According to Clover's status page, its personnel were keeping an eye on the situation and working with the card networks.
If a transaction fails, merchants might have to wait for the Mastercard and Visa systems to fully recover.
For updates on restoration, businesses can keep an eye on Clover's official status page.
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Latest Clover outage update and what users should know
At the time of reporting, Clover had not announced a full platform shutdown.
A prolonged card-processing disruption could affect businesses that depend on Clover terminals for sales. However, Clover’s update suggested that the company was treating the incident as a network-related issue involving major card providers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More