Devon Lane shooting near James Madison University: What is happening at the Harrison apartment complex?
Police responded to a shooting at the Harrison apartments on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, Virginia, near James Madison University.
A heavy police presence surrounded the Harrison student apartment complex near James Madison University (JMU) on Saturday night. The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Devon Lane, where one victim suffered serious injuries.
Authorities blocked access to the area as investigators searched for the suspect and gathered evidence.
Officials stressed there was no active threat to the wider community. Although there is no information on whether the suspect had been identified or taken into custody at the time of the latest update. In a Facebook post, the HPD announced, “We are working to collect information to be able to identify a suspect. At this time, there is no active threat to the community.”
Also read: Roseville fire today: What’s burning near Sacramento? Residents report smoke
Police lock down area after Devon Lane shooting
According to The Breeze, the independent student newspaper at JMU, nearly 30 police vehicles converged on the Harrison apartment complex following reports of gunfire Saturday evening.
Officers blocked all entrances and exits to the area while emergency responders treated the injured victim.
The Harrison is a private student housing community located near the James Madison University campus and is home to many undergraduate and graduate students. The shooting prompted concern among residents and their families.
A user on Facebook wrote under HPD's post, “I can’t even read through all the comments. I’m on the east side of VA, got the call from my Duke that lives there that she’s scared… does anyone have an update ? Please”
To that comment, the HPD replied and wrote, “Officers remain on scene investigating, and there is no active threat to the public at this time. When more information is available, it will be posted here.”
Also read: Did Kai Cenat get arrested in Arkansas? Truth behind the viral police video
Students react as the investigation continues
Students living at the apartment complex described hearing multiple gunshots, according to The Breeze.
Sophomore finance major Graham Gwizdz, who lives at The Harrison, told The Breeze that he heard the gunfire but felt reassured by the police response. “I feel pretty safe, [the police] did a good job,” Gwizdz said after officers secured the area.
As per an update from the HPD at 12:25 am, officers are still on scene in the 1200 block of Devon Lane. “Anyone with information on this shooting should call 540-434-4436 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411 to submit a tip anonymously,” the update read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More