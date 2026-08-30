Devon Lane shooting near James Madison University: What is happening at the Harrison apartment complex?

A heavy police presence surrounded the Harrison student apartment complex near James Madison University (JMU) on Saturday night. The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Devon Lane, where one victim suffered serious injuries. Police responded to a shooting at The Harrison apartments on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, Virginia, near James Madison University. (Unsplash)

Authorities blocked access to the area as investigators searched for the suspect and gathered evidence.

Officials stressed there was no active threat to the wider community. Although there is no information on whether the suspect had been identified or taken into custody at the time of the latest update. In a Facebook post, the HPD announced, “We are working to collect information to be able to identify a suspect. At this time, there is no active threat to the community.”

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Police lock down area after Devon Lane shooting According to The Breeze, the independent student newspaper at JMU, nearly 30 police vehicles converged on the Harrison apartment complex following reports of gunfire Saturday evening.

Officers blocked all entrances and exits to the area while emergency responders treated the injured victim.

The Harrison is a private student housing community located near the James Madison University campus and is home to many undergraduate and graduate students. The shooting prompted concern among residents and their families.

A user on Facebook wrote under HPD's post, “I can’t even read through all the comments. I’m on the east side of VA, got the call from my Duke that lives there that she’s scared… does anyone have an update ? Please”

To that comment, the HPD replied and wrote, “Officers remain on scene investigating, and there is no active threat to the public at this time. When more information is available, it will be posted here.”

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Students react as the investigation continues Students living at the apartment complex described hearing multiple gunshots, according to The Breeze.

Sophomore finance major Graham Gwizdz, who lives at The Harrison, told The Breeze that he heard the gunfire but felt reassured by the police response. “I feel pretty safe, [the police] did a good job,” Gwizdz said after officers secured the area.

As per an update from the HPD at 12:25 am, officers are still on scene in the 1200 block of Devon Lane. “Anyone with information on this shooting should call 540-434-4436 or visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411 to submit a tip anonymously,” the update read.