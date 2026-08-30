Roseville fire today: What’s burning near Sacramento? Residents report smoke
Emergency crews are responding to a reported Roseville fire.
Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire in Roseville, California, as firefighters work to assess and control the situation. Early reports describe the incident as a possible commercial structure fire, but the cause remains unknown.
Residents in the area have reported seeing or hearing about a fire, while local emergency teams continue to respond.
Two people were injured in a house fire in Roseville, California, on Saturday afternoon, August 29, after passersby noticed smoke and helped residents leave the home. The fire was reported at a two-story, single-family house on Avila Drive in the Highland Reserve neighborhood at around 1:01 p.m.
Firefighters found significant flames on both floors when they arrived. According to the Roseville Fire Department, all residents and animals got out safely. Two residents were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Roseville Fire Department responds to Avila Drive fire
The Roseville Fire Department said passersby who saw smoke coming from the house called 911 and helped the residents safely escape. Fire crews then worked to contain the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby properties.
The fire has since been contained, but the home suffered significant fire damage. Officials have not released a cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The incident provides more specific details about the fire being reported in Roseville on Saturday. Earlier information had been limited about the location, the type of fire and whether anyone was injured. The latest update confirms that the incident involved a residential property in Highland Reserve rather than establishing it as a major wildfire.
Two people injured in Roseville house fire
ABC10 reported that the two injured residents were taken to a local hospital after being treated at the scene. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The quick response from people who happened to notice smoke also helped residents and animals get out safely before firefighters arrived. Crews focused on bringing the fire under control and protecting neighboring properties from the flames.
There is no information indicating that the fire spread to surrounding homes. The Roseville Fire Department said the fire was contained, while significant damage was left at the affected house.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More