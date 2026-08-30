Emergency crews are responding to a reported fire in Roseville, California, as firefighters work to assess and control the situation. Early reports describe the incident as a possible commercial structure fire, but the cause remains unknown. Roseville fire today: What’s burning near Sacramento? Residents report smoke

Residents in the area have reported seeing or hearing about a fire, while local emergency teams continue to respond.

Two people were injured in a house fire in Roseville, California, on Saturday afternoon, August 29, after passersby noticed smoke and helped residents leave the home. The fire was reported at a two-story, single-family house on Avila Drive in the Highland Reserve neighborhood at around 1:01 p.m.

Firefighters found significant flames on both floors when they arrived. According to the Roseville Fire Department, all residents and animals got out safely. Two residents were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Roseville Fire Department responds to Avila Drive fire The Roseville Fire Department said passersby who saw smoke coming from the house called 911 and helped the residents safely escape. Fire crews then worked to contain the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

The fire has since been contained, but the home suffered significant fire damage. Officials have not released a cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident provides more specific details about the fire being reported in Roseville on Saturday. Earlier information had been limited about the location, the type of fire and whether anyone was injured. The latest update confirms that the incident involved a residential property in Highland Reserve rather than establishing it as a major wildfire.

Two people injured in Roseville house fire ABC10 reported that the two injured residents were taken to a local hospital after being treated at the scene. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The quick response from people who happened to notice smoke also helped residents and animals get out safely before firefighters arrived. Crews focused on bringing the fire under control and protecting neighboring properties from the flames.

There is no information indicating that the fire spread to surrounding homes. The Roseville Fire Department said the fire was contained, while significant damage was left at the affected house.