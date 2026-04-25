Is Swedish Hospital in Chicago still under lockdown? All we know as shooting suspect held
A suspect was arrested after two Chicago police officers were shot at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital. Both officers are in critical condition.
A suspect has been apprehended following the shooting of two Chicago police officers on Saturday morning within a North Side hospital, which triggered a significant emergency response, as reported by WGN citing various police sources.
The incident occurred at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital located in the 5100 block of North California Avenue in the Lincoln Square area. According to sources speaking to WGN-TV, the situation involved a prisoner who was present at the hospital when the gunfire broke out.
Both injured officers are said to be in critical condition, as per WGN.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and officials have not confirmed if the suspected shooter is in custody.
A significant police presence continues to surround the hospital while investigators attempt to reconstruct the events that transpired, according to WGN.
Alderman Andre Vasquez issues statement
In the meantime, Alderman Andre Vasquez shared on Facebook that a second incident, referred to in the post as an "active situation," occurred in close proximity to the hospital.{{/usCountry}}
In the meantime, Alderman Andre Vasquez shared on Facebook that a second incident, referred to in the post as an "active situation," occurred in close proximity to the hospital.{{/usCountry}}
Vasquez appealed to people to stay away from the Carmen Block area, saying that "there is an active situation currently at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Swedish Hospital and the 2600 block of W Winona with multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition."{{/usCountry}}
Vasquez appealed to people to stay away from the Carmen Block area, saying that "there is an active situation currently at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Swedish Hospital and the 2600 block of W Winona with multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition."{{/usCountry}}
"Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area," Vasquez continued. “Our office will send out a notification as soon as possible with information when available.”{{/usCountry}}
"Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area," Vasquez continued. “Our office will send out a notification as soon as possible with information when available.”{{/usCountry}}
Chicago hospital goes under lockdown{{/usCountry}}
Chicago hospital goes under lockdown{{/usCountry}}
Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital reported that a shooting occurred at the facility at approximately 11 a.m. Central Time, leading to a lockdown of the campus while law enforcement conducted an investigation of the area, 9News reported.
Hospital representatives stated that they were not aware of any ongoing threat within the hospital shortly after noon local time, assuring that both patients and staff members at the hospital were safe.