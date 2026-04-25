Is Swedish Hospital in Chicago still under lockdown? All we know as shooting suspect held

A suspect has been apprehended following the shooting of two Chicago police officers on Saturday morning within a North Side hospital, which triggered a significant emergency response, as reported by WGN citing various police sources.

A shooting at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital in Chicago left two police officers critically injured,(Swedish Hospital)

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The incident occurred at Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital located in the 5100 block of North California Avenue in the Lincoln Square area. According to sources speaking to WGN-TV, the situation involved a prisoner who was present at the hospital when the gunfire broke out.

Both injured officers are said to be in critical condition, as per WGN.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and officials have not confirmed if the suspected shooter is in custody.

A significant police presence continues to surround the hospital while investigators attempt to reconstruct the events that transpired, according to WGN.

Alderman Andre Vasquez issues statement

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{{^usCountry}} In the meantime, Alderman Andre Vasquez shared on Facebook that a second incident, referred to in the post as an "active situation," occurred in close proximity to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meantime, Alderman Andre Vasquez shared on Facebook that a second incident, referred to in the post as an "active situation," occurred in close proximity to the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vasquez appealed to people to stay away from the Carmen Block area, saying that "there is an active situation currently at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Swedish Hospital and the 2600 block of W Winona with multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vasquez appealed to people to stay away from the Carmen Block area, saying that "there is an active situation currently at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Swedish Hospital and the 2600 block of W Winona with multiple shots fired and two officers shot, one in critical condition." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area," Vasquez continued. “Our office will send out a notification as soon as possible with information when available.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Please shelter in place if you are in the surrounding area or avoid the area," Vasquez continued. “Our office will send out a notification as soon as possible with information when available.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chicago hospital goes under lockdown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicago hospital goes under lockdown {{/usCountry}}

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Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital reported that a shooting occurred at the facility at approximately 11 a.m. Central Time, leading to a lockdown of the campus while law enforcement conducted an investigation of the area, 9News reported.

Hospital representatives stated that they were not aware of any ongoing threat within the hospital shortly after noon local time, assuring that both patients and staff members at the hospital were safe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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