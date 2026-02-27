Is the DOJ Epstein Files Library down? Users report search issues

Several users on X claimed that the US Department of Justice’s “Epstein Files Library” search tool was not functioning, prompting speculation online about whether the site had been taken offline. Screenshots shared on X show the DOJ website attributing the issue to "technical limitations and the format of certain materials." (X/ @anthon7yandrews) “The DOJ website is down right now for the Epstein Files Library. What are they doing to obstruct justice now?” one user wrote. Another post read, “Has the DOJ scrubbed the entire Epstein library? No results found searching for well…anything.” A separate user added, “The public is currently locked out of the DOJ’s Epstein Library search function.”

Under one of the posts, users offered differing explanations. “You may need to refresh the page and redo the age verification or captcha, otherwise try in incognito or different browser or with VPN,” one comment said. Others speculated without evidence, writing, “Probably trying to hide more files and pictures,” and “Maybe they are adding things back.”