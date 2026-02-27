Is the DOJ Epstein Files Library down? Users report search issues
Several users complained about the DOJ's Epstein Files Library search tool not functioning.
Several users on X claimed that the US Department of Justice’s “Epstein Files Library” search tool was not functioning, prompting speculation online about whether the site had been taken offline.
“The DOJ website is down right now for the Epstein Files Library. What are they doing to obstruct justice now?” one user wrote. Another post read, “Has the DOJ scrubbed the entire Epstein library? No results found searching for well…anything.”
A separate user added, “The public is currently locked out of the DOJ’s Epstein Library search function.”
Under one of the posts, users offered differing explanations. “You may need to refresh the page and redo the age verification or captcha, otherwise try in incognito or different browser or with VPN,” one comment said.
Others speculated without evidence, writing, “Probably trying to hide more files and pictures,” and “Maybe they are adding things back.”
Another user claimed the search was “Still not showing any results,” while one post accused: “The Justice Department obstructing justice.”
Fact check
Screenshots shared on X show the DOJ website attributing the issue to “technical limitations and the format of certain materials.”
However, the claims circulating online could not be independently verified, and user experiences appeared to vary.
At the time of publication, the DOJ’s Epstein Files Library search function was loading and returning results. It remains unclear whether a temporary technical glitch affected some users or whether the issue was limited to specific browsers or settings.
The Justice Department has not publicly addressed the reported access concerns.
About a month ago, DOJ released additional records from its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein, resuming disclosures under a law intended to reveal what the government knew about the millionaire financier's sexual abuse of young girls and his interactions with the rich and powerful. The number of documents subject to review has ballooned to 5.2 million, including duplicates, the department said.
