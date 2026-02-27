Kyron Horman: FBI tip linking Epstein to missing Portland boy sparks fresh buzz; ‘hair dyed brown’

It has been nearly 16 years since Kyron Horman, a seven-year-old from Portland, Oregon, disappeared in 2010, never to be found again. There had been no update in the case since May 2025 when the FBI had said they were re-examining it. Jeffrey Epstein seen in an undated photograph in an unidentified location released by the US Justice Department. (AFP)

But a mention of Kyron Horman in the newly released Epstein files has brought the case back to fresh public attention. The Oregonian first reported that Horman is mentioned in an anonymous tip to the FBI regarding Epstein's purported involvement in a child trafficking operation in Canada.

Horman disappeared on June 4, 2010, from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon after attending a school science fair with his stepmother, Terri Horman. Terri Horman, however, denies any involvement and the case remains unsolved.

Local media KNOI 6 News reported that Horman's mother, Desiree Young, debunked any connection between Kyron Horman and Jeffrey Epstein. Additionally, Epstein has never been linked to the FBI investigation into the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

Terry Horman Epstein Files: What The FBI Tip States Kyron Horman appears in the Epstein files document numbered EFTA01244952. The two-page document contains a tip the FBI received on September 7, 2019, which linked Epstein to a child trafficking ring based out of Thornhill, Canada.

The person claimed that the disappearance of Kyron Horman and a few other high-profile child disappearances, such as Madeleine McCann and Haleigh Cummings, were linked to the said ring. The tipster claimed that the trafficking was being run out of a "Day Care/ Adoption” center in Thornhill, where Epstein was spotted with his "hair dyed brown."

The sender states that reports were submitted to authorities since 2007 about the alleged child trafficking in Thornhill. It states the ring is "still functioning as usual and Epstein was seen here last year with his hair dyed brown, in the vicinity of the compound area mentioned in those reports. Also seen was Peggy Bucky of the McMartin preschool" case.

The tip then shifts to alleged money laundering and financial movements involving Epstein and Clinton Foundation funds. The sender claims the money from the alleged Thornhill ring was laundered through Anthony Rodham using an accountant named Stephen Ross of Windstar Equities.