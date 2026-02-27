Howard Lutnick Epstein Island photo taken down by DOJ? Thomas Massie flags issue amid outrage; ‘don't see wife…’

Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie, who was one of the leading voices pushing for the release of the files commented on this, saying “I’m sure there’s a good reason for this. DOJ needs to tell Congress who pulled this file down so we can ask them.” While the photo was allegedly removed from the DOJ library, it was accessible on Jmail, the Gmail like setup created to access Epstein's email communications.

Epstein's island became infamous for the sordid acts of the late convicted child sex offender. The Justice Department had released the final tranche of documents related to Epstein amid pressure from Congress and the Senate. However, claims were made on social media that they'd taken down the photo of Lutnick on Epstein Island.

Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick , was reportedly photographed on Little St James Island or Epstein Island . Notably, Lutnick had earlier admitted to having gone to Jeffrey Epstein 's island, and said he was accompanied by his family.

The DOJ's apparent removal of the photo has sparked massive outrage online. “Didn’t Howard Lutnick say that after seeing Epstein’s home that he never wanted to be around him again. Looks like he lied,” one person remarked.

The alleged photo of Lutnick on Epstein Island also raised questions about his wife. Lutnick had earlier testified that he and his family had visited the island in 2012.

The alleged photo shows a person who appears to be Lutnick in a blue shirt. There are two young men behind him, which many have claimed are his sons. A man who appears to be Epstein is seen ahead of them, dressed in a white tee-shirt and pants in the photo.

